Firearm disguised as bike bump recovered in Sheffield

A firearm disguised as a bike pump was recovered during a police raid in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:17 pm

Specialist officers from the tactical support group discovered the unusual item when executing a search warrant in the city last night.

They also discovered a second replica firearm, suspected class A drugs and a large amount of cash.

Police found this during a raid.

The raids were conducted in the Littledale and Sharrow areas of the city.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the offences.

The force posted details about the find on Facebook, in which they said: “TSG were out in their #bigbluevan again last night.

“This time executing a firearms warrant in Sheffield where a replica firearm was recovered, and this viable adapted firearm (and no it is not a bike pump).

“They then went to Wakefield to carry out a further search in relation to the enquiry.

“Another firearm taken from the streets.”