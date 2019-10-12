Firearm disguised as bike bump recovered in Sheffield
A firearm disguised as a bike pump was recovered during a police raid in Sheffield.
Specialist officers from the tactical support group discovered the unusual item when executing a search warrant in the city last night.
They also discovered a second replica firearm, suspected class A drugs and a large amount of cash.
The raids were conducted in the Littledale and Sharrow areas of the city.
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the offences.
The force posted details about the find on Facebook, in which they said: “TSG were out in their #bigbluevan again last night.
“This time executing a firearms warrant in Sheffield where a replica firearm was recovered, and this viable adapted firearm (and no it is not a bike pump).
“They then went to Wakefield to carry out a further search in relation to the enquiry.
“Another firearm taken from the streets.”