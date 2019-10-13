Residents' shock over alleged shooting in Sheffield neighbourhood
A shocked resident is calling for action on gun crime – after a string of reported shootings.
Residents said police cordoned off Dundas Road in Tinsley overnight with several sources claiming it was a shooting.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman would only say that officers were called to the street at 2.50am today – but they could not confirm or deny if it was shooting at this stage.
It comes just a couple of weeks after a car was shot at in nearby Raby Street, Tinsley, a gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op in Chapel Street, Woodhouse, and a 39-year-old man was shot at in Malton Street, Pitsmoor.
Police said none of the incident are believed to be linked and enquiries are ongoing.
The latest incident overnight has led to calls for mroe to be done to tackle gun crime.
A Tinsley resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The police really need to get a handle of the situation.
“The word going around is that this latest incident is a shooting.
“It is getting worse and worse, and it seems to be happening more and more.”
Detective Superintendent Melanie Palin said recently: "Keeping our communities safe, and tackling armed and violent crime, is a priority for us across the force.
"Sheffield has teams who target organised criminality and the use of weapons including firearms. These teams work closely with our neighbourhood officers to understand those areas where the risk is greatest.
“This also ensures that communities are engaged with and provided with reassurance when required.”
Det Supt Palin continued: "Earlier this year, the force secured Home Office funding, which resulted in the formation of our Serious and Violent Crime Task Force. This dedicated team of officers are committed to tackling criminality of this nature across South Yorkshire, including gun crime.
"Officers from the Task Force are regularly assisting our local teams in carrying out activity to disrupt organised crime groups.
"In addition, earlier this year we held a firearms surrender, which saw 76 weapons handed in.
“That's 76 less weapons on the streets of South Yorkshire, however we're well aware that even one firearms incident is too many.”