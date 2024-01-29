Mowbray Street, Rotherham: Crash on town road leads to traffic delays in the area
The collision took place earlier this afternoon.
Motorists travelling in an area of Rotherham are experiencing delays this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.
The collision took place on Mowbray Street in the town earlier today (Monday, January 29, 2024), with details concerning the collision first reported at around 1.30pm.
Trafffic is moving very slowly in both directions on the road, following the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the collision is believed to be 'damage only'.