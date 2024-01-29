Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were sent out after an 'aggressive' dog was reported running out of control on a South Yorkshire estate.

Officers were called to Roughwood Way, in Wingfield, near Rotherham, because of concerns over the behaviour of what was described as a large and aggressive dog.

The breed of the dog has not been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, who have issued a statement about the incident today (Monday January 29).

Roughwood Way, Wingfield, Rotherham. Inset picture: National World

It said: "We’re appealing for a witness to come forward who is reported to have been at the scene of an incident where a dog was out of control in the Wingfield area of Rotherham.

"At around 1.30pm on Thursday December 28, officers attended Roughwood Way following reports a large dog was out of control and being aggressive towards a person.

"Since the report an investigation has been underway, and officers investigating are keen to speak to a woman who is believed to have been at the scene and may have witnessed the incident."

The witness is described as being a dog walker with a dog of her own, and it is believed she possibly arrived in the area in a vehicle which was parked on Roughwood Way at the time.

If you believe you can help, you can contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 419 of 28/12/23.