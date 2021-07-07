Mountain rescue teams involved in huge search for missing Sheffield man Ben Whittington

Ben, aged 26, had been reported missing after last being seen in Gleadless on Monday, and the search commenced when his minivan was found near the reservoir the following day.

Emergency services reported at around 5pm on Tuesday, that a body believed to be Ben’s was found by members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

Teams from Woodhead, Edale and Glossop and a number of others helped in the search as concern for the welfare of Ben mounted.

Rescue teams at Ladybower yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Edale team paid respects to Ben.

They said: “We had a request from South Yorkshire Police to assist in a search for a missing male from in the Ladybower area.

“A young man from Sheffield reported missing on the 5th July and was thought to be around the Ladybower area, where his vehicle was found by a member of the public.

“Edale Mountain Rescue Team also called upon Glossop Mountain Rescue Team, Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and Derby Mountain Rescue Team to assist to cover the area as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England were also requested to send any of their assets too. Three dog handlers and their dogs attended from Peak District teams.

“Alongside fire officers and police officers, the mountain rescue teams searched the area immediately above the reservoir.

“a find was made by an Edale search section in a wooded area. Unfortunately the young man was found to be deceased.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the young man in this extremely sad time for everyone involved.”

And a spokesperson for Woodhead MRT said: “The team was called to assist Edale MRT and Glossop MRT with the search of a missing gentleman at Ladybower.

“Sadly after a number of hours searching, a body was found by our colleagues from Edale.”