Fundraiser launched for partner and young son of Sheffield man whose body was found after disappearance

Ben Whittington, aged 26, was reported missing on Monday morning after he was last seen in the Gleadless area.

A huge search was mounted after his van was found abandoned near to Ladybower Reservoir.

A body was tragically found at around 5pm yesterday and whilst formal identification had yet to take place it was believed to be that of Ben.

Ben Whittington

The death is not being treated as suspicious by South Yorkshire Police.

Friends who set up the fundraiser on the Go Fund Me crowdfunding platform, said: “Ben was a caring, loving young man who loved his family so much. Unfortunately Ben lost his battle with mental health and sadly took his own life leaving behind his precious little boy Oscar, aged 18 months and his loving fiancé Jesmin.

“The fundraiser will be for Oscar and Jesmin at this difficult time. Any little amount can help go a long way.

“Thank you all.”

Family member Amy Rippon has used Ben’s death to urge people struggling to seek help.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “Thank you so much for everyone that came today to help search for Ben. The whole family is absolutely devastated. I know everyone says this, but Ben honestly was one of the nicest men you would ever meet. He will be missed by many.

“If anyone is reading this and has any suicidal thoughts, please seek the help you need. Life is precious. Ben had a fiancée and small baby. He had his whole life ahead of him and this shouldn’t have been his only way out.

“The police, fire service and mountain rescue teams were amazing. The amount of volunteers that came was unbelievable.

“When you are feeling down, remember you are loved.

“Ben will be missed and never forgotten.”

In an other tribute, Lorna Lockett said: “Ben was an intelligent and kind lad that I remember well from Norton College. Thoughts go out to his family.”