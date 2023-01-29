Mountain rescue specialists had to be called in after a crash left a cyclist injured in woods in Sheffield.

The injured man was described as suffering facial injuries and as being concussed in the incident, which happened at around 2.45pm this afternoon at Wharncliffe Woods, between Oughtibridge and Deepcar.

The Woodhead Mountain Rescue team, which included a doctor, was called out by the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation duty controller to help Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to get the injured mountain biker out of the woods – where the ambulance could not be taken.

A spokesman for Woodhead Mountain Rescue said: “Given the location of the casualty, the team’s vehicle was able to drop team members and kit off close to the casualty site. After a short walk in, the team’s doctor and paramedics carefully assessed the casualty’s injuries. After a thorough assessment of the casualty, no other injuries were sustained apart from facial injuries.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue had to be called in after a crash left a cyclist injured in Wharncliffe Woods. Picture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue

“Although the casualty was in high spirits and was happy to walk off, team members stuck by to provide assistance should the casualty need it. Once in the ambulance, paramedics provided further care before transporting the casualty to the hospital.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team was formed in the early 1970s by the amalgamation of the Huddersfield Scout MRT, Stocksbridge Barugh Rovers and Sheffield Scout MRT. The team primarily covers the North Eastern area of the Peak District, but can be called to assist in any area of the Peak National Park – especially during a major incident / search.

The Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team say they provide an essential service not only to walkers and climbers but also to the local community. Their prime role is to provide a search and rescue service in upland or mountainous areas. However, the team is increasingly called upon to undertake searches for missing people in lowland areas or as support during civil contingencies such as the floods in 2007, the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 and the bad winter of 2009 /10.

You can log onto Woodhead Mountain Rescue’s website to make a donation to their work.