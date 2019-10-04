Motorway chaos expected after serious collision leads to closure near Chesterfield

The M1 motorway near Chesterfield is expected to be closed for a number of hours this morning following a serious collision.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 4th October 2019, 06:19 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 06:19 am
The M1 closed this morning near Chesterfield

The northbound stretch between Junction 28 for Pinxton and 29 for Chesterfield is affected.

A diversion is in place, with traffic leaving the motorway at J28.

Highways England said: “Allow extra time if you plan to travel this route this morning.”

Derbyshire Police said: “The expectation is that this will be closed well into the morning.”