Motorists face delays over spillage on M1 in South Yorkshire after collision

Motorists are facing delays this afternoon following a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 12:43
A clean-up operation has been mounted on the M1 in South Yorkshire following a crash

Highways England said the collision, which occurred on the northbound stretch between Junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley, resulted in a spillage across the carriageway.

A clean-up operation is under way.

South Yorkshire Police officers have been deployed to the crash scene.

Motorists are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.