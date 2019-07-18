Motorists face delays over spillage on M1 in South Yorkshire after collision
Motorists are facing delays this afternoon following a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 12:43
Highways England said the collision, which occurred on the northbound stretch between Junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley, resulted in a spillage across the carriageway.
A clean-up operation is under way.
South Yorkshire Police officers have been deployed to the crash scene.
Motorists are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.