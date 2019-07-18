Police search mounted for missing teenage girls last seen together in Chesterfield
A police search has been mounted for two missing teenage girls last seen together in Chesterfield.
Charlie Thorpe, from Creswell and Jasmine Henry, from Chesterfield, who are both 14 years old, were last seen in Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, at around 6.30pm yesterday.
Charlie is white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim and has shoulder length blonde hair.
She may have been wearing school uniform comprising of a black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, tights and black shoes though Charlie could have changed her clothes since.
Jasmine is 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has long, red hair.
It is not clear what she was wearing other than white adidas trainers with dark-coloured stripes.
She may have been carrying a large, black shoulder bag.