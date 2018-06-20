Motorists escape with minor injuries after motorway smash in South Yorkshire

Motorists involved in a motorway smash in South Yorkshire this morning escaped with minor injuries.

The southbound stretch of the M18, near Wadworth, Doncaster, was brought to a standstill this morning while emergency services dealt with a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and an orange Suzuki Swift.

South Yorkshire Police said the crash - between Junctions 1 and 2, near to the A1M slip road - was reported at around 8.30am and the drivers escaped with minor injuries.

