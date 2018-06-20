Mystery still surrounds identity of Barnsley murder victim

Mystery still surrounds the identity of a man killed in Barnsley last weekend.

Yesterday, detectives issued CCTV footage of the man, captured 30 minutes before he collapsed and later died, in the hope that somebody might recognise him.

Some names have been put forward as possible suggestions, which are being looked into.

The man walked along Hanson street, leading to the Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens, at 3.05pm on Sunday, June 17 then 30 minutes later he fell ill and died in Eldon Street.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a head injury.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft remained in police custody last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: "We have conducted numerous enquiries in an attempt to identify the man and to be able to inform any family or friends of his death, but to no avail.

"We believe he may be Eastern European, possibly from the Polish community, and I would encourage anyone who believes they may know who he is, whether a family member or a work colleague or house mate, to please make contact with us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of June 17.