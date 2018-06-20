Weapons and drugs found by police in car in Rotherham

A knife, sawn down snooker cue and a range of drugs were found in a car searched by the police in Rotherham.

Officers spotted a car in Hamilton Road, Maltby, and detected the smell of cannabis.

Items found by the police during the search of a car in Rotherham

CRIME: Guns, bullets and drugs found in Doncaster raid as police wage war against gangs

When they approached the vehicle to speak to the occupants one of them ran off but was detained a short time later.

POLICE: Mystery still surrounds identity of Barnsley murder victim

A search of the car led to the discovery of crack, heroin, cocaine and cannabis along with a knife and a sawn down snooker cue.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire police officer nominated for bravery award after horrific attack

The three occupants were arrested for offences including possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of offensive weapons, being in charge of a vehicle while over the prescribed drug limit and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.