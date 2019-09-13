Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sheffield
A police hunt is under way after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 13th September 2019, 11:25 am
Officers are searching for the driver of a silver car, believed to have been a silver Fiat, which was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Manor Lane, Manor Park, at 8.15pm yesterday.
A 29-year-old man suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to hospital.
The car failed to stop and is believed to have left the scene heading towards Prince of Wales Road.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 908 of September 12.