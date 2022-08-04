Motorbike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash at busy Sheffield roundabout

A SYP spokesperson said: “On arrival, it was discovered a car and a motorbike had been in collision.

“The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

South Yorkshire Police were called at around 7.38pm on Thursday, August 4 to reports of a collision at the Moss Way/A57 roundabout in Drakehouse, Sheffield. Picture: Google

“The road was closed for around two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.”