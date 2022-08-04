Motorbike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash at busy Sheffield roundabout

A motorbike rider has been left with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle collision at a busy Sheffield roundabout.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:29 pm

South Yorkshire Police were called at around 7.38pm on Thursday, August 4 to reports of a collision at the Moss Way/A57 roundabout in Drakehouse, Sheffield.

A SYP spokesperson said: “On arrival, it was discovered a car and a motorbike had been in collision.

“The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“The road was closed for around two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

Anyone wishing to pass information to SYP should call 101.

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceA57