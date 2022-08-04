Busy Sheffield roundabout partially blocked tonight following road traffic collision

The collision took place near to the roundabout, connecting Moss Way, Drakehouse with the A57 Mosborough Parkway and B6053 earlier tonight (Thursday, August 4).

The roundabout is believed to be partially blocked, as a result of the collision, and there is also slow moving traffic heading towards Crystal Peaks, Drakehouse and Owlthorpe.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.