Mosborough sex attack: Police probe continues

A police probe is continuing today into a sex attack on a woman in a Sheffield surburb in the early hours of yesterday.

Detectives launched an investigation in Mosborough after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted on land at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way at around 12.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said the force received a ‘third person report’ of the sex attack.

A large area of grassland was taped off and kept under police guard for most of yesterday while the scene was examined.

Police sniffer dogs were used and police officers were seen searching the area.

Specialist officers are supporting the woman at the centre of the investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.