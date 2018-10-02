MOSBOROUGH SEX ATTACK: Police probe into report of sex attack on woman in Sheffield suburb

A police probe is underway into claims a woman was sexually assaulted in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Detectives are investigating a report that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted on land off Station Road, Mosborough, at around 12.30am.

A huge police cordon is in place in the area where the attack is said to have taken place.

Grassland has been taped off and is under police guard.

Police sniffer dogs were deployed to the scene earlier today and police officers were seen searching the land.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that the force had ‘received a third party report’ that a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted.

The force said the investigation ‘is in the early stages’ but officers ‘have secured the scene where the offence is reported to have occurred’.

Specialist officers are supporting the woman at the centre of the investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.