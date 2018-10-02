Arsenal of weapons found by police officers concerned for welfare of Sheffield man

A cleaver, zombie knives, swords, knuckle dusters and numchucks were found by police officers checking on the welfare of a man at his Sheffield home.

Officers found the arsenal of weapons while checking on the welfare of the man after concerns for his safety were raised.

Weapons seized by police in Sheffield

The weapons were all seized.

South Yorkshire Police said the ‘dangerous weapons’ are now off the streets.

No other details have yet been released.