The fire at the junction of Mortimer Road and Windy Bank was reported to emergency services just after 3.20pm.

The car involved looks to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters were deployed to deal with a blaze at the junction of Mortimer Road and Windy Bank, near Bradfield, Sheffield (Photo: Brian Hodkinson)

Firefighters have since left the scene.