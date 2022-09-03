Mortimer Road fire: Car blaze blocks Sheffield road as firefighters extinguish flames
A Sheffield road was blocked earlier while firefighters dealt with a car blaze.
The fire at the junction of Mortimer Road and Windy Bank was reported to emergency services just after 3.20pm.
The car involved looks to have been destroyed in the blaze.
Read More
Read MoreCricket Inn Road murder: The 10 murder investigations launched in and around She...
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield trams: Unconfirmed reports of fatalities as emergency services deal with serious incident
-
2
Tragedy as man is killed in collision with tram in Sheffield, police reveal
-
3
South Yorkshire tram trains suspended over ‘incidents’ at Parkgate and Tinsley tonight
-
4
Northern soul: The story behind viral 'Sheffield Stompers' dance video which has been viewed 3.9m times
-
5
Picture gallery - these are the 23 men South Yorkshire Police urgently want to trace right now
Firefighters have since left the scene.
A life guard helicopter was on a training exercise in the area but was not used.