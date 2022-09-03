News you can trust since 1887
Mortimer Road fire: Car blaze blocks Sheffield road as firefighters extinguish flames

A Sheffield road was blocked earlier while firefighters dealt with a car blaze.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:13 pm

The fire at the junction of Mortimer Road and Windy Bank was reported to emergency services just after 3.20pm.

The car involved looks to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters were deployed to deal with a blaze at the junction of Mortimer Road and Windy Bank, near Bradfield, Sheffield (Photo: Brian Hodkinson)

Firefighters have since left the scene.

A life guard helicopter was on a training exercise in the area but was not used.

