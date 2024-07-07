Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reytons not only played Rotherham’s biggest-ever open air show yesterday, but they also gave thousands of fans a day to remember.

The sun was shining - in spite of a few downpours - England were through to the semi-finals of the Euros after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out, and the stage was set for The Reytons to play their eagerly-anticipated homecoming concert at Rotherham’s Clifton Park.

With a capacity of 20,000, it is the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in Rotherham, and the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

The park was referenced in The Reytons’ track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

It was a full circle moment for The Reytons - who have racked up a number one album and mostly sold-out arena tour without record company backing.

And it created a memorable day for the thousands of fans in attendance, several of whom have taken to X - formerly known as Twitter - to share their verdict on the gig.

Elise Gude said: “Words cannot describe how much I love The Reytons! 20 thousand reytons from all over the country coming to Rotherham. The most humble and down to earth set of lads who deserve the world and more. So proud of how far they’ve come.”

Added Robert Fellows: “TheReytons at Clifton Park was a modern-day Spike Island gig. Absolutely smashed it!!!”

Tom Common said: “England’s winning penalty - perfect day at Clifton Park yesterday. Political change, England win, Jamie Webster and The Reytons playing in their home town in front of 20,000 fans.”

James Bradshaw added: “An amazing Day at Clifton Park watching the Reytons plus Guests with Great people and a England Win too top it off @TheReytons”

Stevie kelsall said: “What a gig by the @TheReytons the lads did our town rotherham proud live at clifton park #rotherham#reytons#clftonpark.”

Steven Kedie continued: "Clifton Park was Disney Land..." What an incredible gig @TheReytons put on at Clifton Park. 20,000 people in their hometown. Not bad for a band with no label.”

Darren Houghton said: “Have to be one of the best bands I have ever seen #allreytons@TheReytons#cliftonpark”

Natalie said: “@TheReytons last night at Clifton Park. Incredible, what a night. They absolutely smashed it.”

The concert also garnered the approval of a police officer working the event.