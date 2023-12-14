MOBO’s 25-year legacy has seen the awards establish a pivotal role in supporting the global growth of British black music, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard across a range of genres.

The full list of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards has been released, putting Little Simz and Stormzy in joint lead with four nominations each.

The MOBO Awards, the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, are being hosted in Sheffield for the first time on February 7, 2024, at Utilita Arena.

This year’s nominations see strong representation from female artists and groups, who as a majority are leading nominees across top MOBO Awards categories.

MOBO Awards 2021: Little Simz (Credit: MOBO Organisation, Ashley Verse)

Kanya King CBE, MOBO founder, said: “Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music.

“This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive.”

Acclaimed rapper Little Simz has been nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year, Video of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act.

Simz won big at last year’s ceremony in London, taking Album of the Year in a joint win with Knucks, which saw a tie for the first time in MOBO history.

Stormzy, one of the UK’s most successful artists, is in joint lead with Simz with his four nominations for Best Male Act, Album of The Year, Song of The Year and Video of The Year.

The widely celebrated MC has won a MOBO Award a record 6 times, including being the first ever recipient of Best Grime Act when the category was introduced in 2014.

Following closely behind with 3 nominations each is Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress and RAYE.

Cat Burns on stage during MOBO 2022. (Credit: MOBO)

It’s been a historic 12 months for RAYE with the release of her critically lauded debut album and Royal Albert Hall show, and now her triple MOBO Award nomination is the icing on the cake.

The London singer is nominated for Best Female Act, Album of The Year and Song of The Year for “Escapism”, released with American rapper 070 Shake.

A part of the longlist, 22-year-old singer PinkPantheress, is tipped once again for Best Female Act after she won in this category in 2022, and is also up for Song of The Year and Best Electronic/Dance Act.

Bree Runway on stage during MOBO Awards 2021. (Credit: Donnie Sunshine)

Central Cee is up for Best Male Act, Song of The Year and Best Drill Act. He’s been championed by MOBO for years, having won twice in 2021 and 2022, and was tipped by MOBO with his first ever award nominations in 2021.

J Hus, the London rapper who has had a career defining year with the release of his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, is also on 3 nominations: Best Male Act, Album of The Year and Song of The Year.

In the Best African Act category, MOBO recognises some of the newer acts who have been thriving in the past year, including South African artist Tyla whose viral hit “Water” became her first Top 40 single and her first-ever Number 1 on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart.

Kanya King, MOBO founder, speaking on stage at MOBO 2021.

Over in the Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by BEMA & Mixmag) category, the women dominate; Aluna, 2022 winner Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Shygirl and TSHA are all female artists nominated, as well as the Manchester-based DJ & producer, Salute.

