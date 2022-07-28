Officers in Rotherham are looking for assistance finding the pensioner, named only as Shirley, who was last seen at a shop at the crossroads of Kimberworth Road, Wilton Lane and Wilton Gardens, Kimberworth, at about 9.10am today.
In an appeal, police said they were “becoming increasingly concerned for Shirley's welfare” and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her.
Shirley is white, around 5ft 6ins in height, slim and has blue eyes and dark grey hair.
She has a birth mark on her right cheek and a skin-coloured mole on her forehead.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, a yellow lanyard and dark coloured trousers.
Shirley and is known to frequent the Kimberworth, Clifton and town centre areas.
If you have seen Shirley or have any information which may help officers find her, call 101 quoting incident number 272 of July 28.