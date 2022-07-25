Sunday, July 24, 2022 marked 31 years since Ben went missing from the Greek Island of Kos in 1991 when he was just 21-months-old.

Although police believe Ben died in a tragic accident involving a digger, his body has never been found; and his mother, Kerry Needham, has never given up hope that he may still be alive.

Kerry revealed Ben’s case now has a new senior investigating officer (SIO) as she issued a fresh appeal to find her son, through a message posted on the Help Find Ben Needham Facebook group exactly 31 years after he disappeared.

She said: “As today marks 31 years since Ben disappeared my family and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support.

“Ben’s case now has a new SIO and she is a DCI (detective chief inspector) we are delighted to still have the help and support of South Yorkshire police and any information will be followed up to the best of our ability.

"Anyone with any information can contact us or the police directly, we are still hopeful that we will find the answers to exactly what happened to Ben.”

She was given fresh hope last year when new witnesses came forward to say they’d seen a boy matching Ben’s description around the time he disappeared, but the breakthrough the family is longing for has failed to materialise.