On Sunday, July 24 it will be 31 years since Ben Needham’s parents last saw their beloved son before the 21-month-old vanished on the Greek island of Kos.

His body has never been discovered and although police believe he died that day in a tragic accident involving a digger, his mum, Kerry Needham, has never given up believing he may be found alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield toddler Ben Needham went missing on July 24, 1991, aged 21 months

She was given fresh hope last year when new witnesses came forward to say they’d seen a boy matching Ben’s description around the time he disappeared, but the breakthrough the family is longing for has failed to materialise.

Ahead of the anniversary, Ben’s family posted an appeal on the Help Find Ben Needham website.

“If you have even the slightest bit of information that may help please please get in touch,” they said.

“It's never too late to do the right thing. You may not think your information is worth contacting us with but it could be the missing link we need. Please keep sharing Ben's story. Somebody knows.”