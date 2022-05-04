Missing Sheffield girls have now been found 'safe and well,' police confirm

Two Sheffield girls who were missing for several days have now been found, police confirmed this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 8:57 am

The girls, named by officers only as Shawna and Brooke, were reported missing after being last seen together on Saturday, April 30 on City Road, Sheffield.

CRIME: Nine masked men armed with weapons stab victim in Dore pub before escaping through church yard

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find the girls yesterday (Tuesday, May 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Brooke, (pictured left), and Shawna, (right) have now been found safe and well

Posting on Twitter, the force confirmed this morning (Wednesday, May 4) that the girls have now been found ‘safe and well’ and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

SheffieldCrimeSouth Yorkshire PoliceTwitter