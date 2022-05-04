Missing Sheffield girls have now been found 'safe and well,' police confirm

The girls, named by officers only as Shawna and Brooke, were reported missing after being last seen together on Saturday, April 30 on City Road, Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find the girls yesterday (Tuesday, May 3).
Posting on Twitter, the force confirmed this morning (Wednesday, May 4) that the girls have now been found ‘safe and well’ and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.