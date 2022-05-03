The incident took place at 9.55pm on April 8 when a group of men were at the Hare and Hounds pub in Dore.
Another group made up of nine masked men entered and attacked them with weapons, resulting in one man suffering a stab wound.
The masked group then ran through the church yard on to Vicarage Lane.
A light-coloured vehicle, similar to a Skoda Fabia, was captured on CCTV heading down Vicarage Lane towards Savage Lane.
Police are now looking for any information which could help identify the offenders, the vehicle or anyone who captured footage of the incident.
Any information can be passed to officers through 101 quoting incident number 1104 of April 8. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.