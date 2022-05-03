Worried Sheffield police launch search for 13-year-old girls, missing since Saturday

The girls, named by officers only as Shawna and Brooke, were both last seen together on Saturday April 30 on City Road, Sheffield.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen them or thinks they know where they could be.

A spokesman said: “The girls are believed to be together and are known to frequent Woodthorpe and The Manor.

Brooke, (pictured left), and Shawna, (right) were both last seen together on Saturday April 30 on City Road, Sheffield. Police have appealed for help finding them.

“Shawna was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

“Brooke was last seen wearing black shorts, a cream t-shirt, a black hooded top and white trainers.”