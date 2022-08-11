Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom (pictured) has been missing since around 5.15pm today, where he was last seen in the Richmond area.

Tom, aged 15, has been missing since 5.15pm today. Police are appealing for information.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with very short, fair hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red shoes/boots.

If you have seen him, or know anything about his whereabouts, you can contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 768 of August 11.