The allegations were published online, leading to all forthcoming shows by the band have been postponed.
In the statement online, Cox said: “Some serious allegations have been made about me today.
Most Popular
-
1
Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Body found after police search of Rivelin Valley
-
2
Hosepipe ban: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full as photos show how water levels have plunged
-
3
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end with heavy rain and lightning
-
4
Rotherham missing boy: 13-year-old missing for 10 days as police make appeal
-
5
High Green assault: Sheffield bus driver punched on his break leaving him with facial injuries
"These allegations are unsubstantiated, wholly untrue and strongly refuted.
"I welcome any investigation by the proper authorities including the Police.”
Following the allegations, the Leadmill cancelled The Long Blondes’ show, which was due to take place in December.
They said on twitter: “Our show with The Long Blondes this December has been cancelled.
"All pre-sale tickets have been refunded and funds should appear in your bank shortly.”
The Long Blondes were due to kick off a UK tour after reforming.
Police forces have been approached for comment and we will update you when we have more information.