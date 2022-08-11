The Long Blondes: Leadmill cancel gig after allegations surface against band creator Dorian Cox

Dorian Cox, the creator of the band, The Long Blondes, released a statement after “serious allegations” were made about him earlier today and the Leadmill cancelled their show.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:47 pm

The allegations were published online, leading to all forthcoming shows by the band have been postponed.

In the statement online, Cox said: “Some serious allegations have been made about me today.

The Leadmill in Sheffield. In the wake of the allegations, the Leadmill announced the bands show their in December was cancelled.

"These allegations are unsubstantiated, wholly untrue and strongly refuted.

"I welcome any investigation by the proper authorities including the Police.”

Following the allegations, the Leadmill cancelled The Long Blondes’ show, which was due to take place in December.

They said on twitter: “Our show with The Long Blondes this December has been cancelled.

"All pre-sale tickets have been refunded and funds should appear in your bank shortly.”

The Long Blondes were due to kick off a UK tour after reforming.

Police forces have been approached for comment and we will update you when we have more information.