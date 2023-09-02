News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Sheffield United miss out on transfer target after Man United decision

Sheffield Retro: School starters on their very first day in class back in 2011 - 12 years ago

New shoes, big smiles, and brand new uniform - this was their big day back in 2011.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

If you think your child's first day at big school this week has come around quickly, imagine how it feels for the parents of these little ones.

These photos from The Star's archives show dozens of children in new uniforms and shoes on their very first day at school - 12 years ago, back in 2011.

In fact, if any of these little ones decided to study for A-Levels, the children in these photos should this week now be entering their very LAST year of school as they enter Y13.

Remind yourself just how little your little ones were when they started school for the first time with these lovely pictures.

The reception class at Brunswick Primary School

1. Brunswick Primary

The reception class at Brunswick Primary School Photo: Glenn Ashley for Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Stocksbridge Primary School Reception Class 8

2. Stocksbridge Primary

Stocksbridge Primary School Reception Class 8 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Woodhouse West School Reception Class Two

3. Woodhouse West

Woodhouse West School Reception Class Two Photo: Glenn Ashley for Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Wybourn Primary School Reception class 2

4. Wybourn Primary

Wybourn Primary School Reception class 2 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Parents