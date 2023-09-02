New shoes, big smiles, and brand new uniform - this was their big day back in 2011.

If you think your child's first day at big school this week has come around quickly, imagine how it feels for the parents of these little ones.

These photos from The Star's archives show dozens of children in new uniforms and shoes on their very first day at school - 12 years ago, back in 2011.

In fact, if any of these little ones decided to study for A-Levels, the children in these photos should this week now be entering their very LAST year of school as they enter Y13.

Remind yourself just how little your little ones were when they started school for the first time with these lovely pictures.

1 . Brunswick Primary The reception class at Brunswick Primary School

2 . Stocksbridge Primary Stocksbridge Primary School Reception Class 8

3 . Woodhouse West Woodhouse West School Reception Class Two

4 . Wybourn Primary Wybourn Primary School Reception class 2