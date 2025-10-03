Missing man Barnsley: New image released in appeal for help to find Ali, 22, not seen in two weeks
Ali, who is 22 years old, was reported missing from Barnsley on September 19 and hasn't been seen since.
South Yorkshire Police says that since he was reported missing, numerous enquiries have taken place to try and locate Ali, and it is thought he may have travelled to the West Midlands before travelling to Germany.
Officers have now released a passport image of Ali in efforts to find him.
He is described as being of a slim build, with short black hair.
Concerns are growing for Ali's welfare and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Do you know where Ali is?
If you can help, call 101, quoting incident number 387 of September 19, 2025.