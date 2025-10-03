Two holiday clubs for children at Sheffield sports centres have rejected an Ofsted report suggesting staff were not watching out for signs of harm.

The two clubs at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre and Shiregreen’s Concord Sports Centre - both operated by charity Let’s Play - were given a dressing down by the education watchdog in a pair of reports published this week.

Holiday club charity Let's Play has rejected two reports from Ofsted suggesting its staff were not doing all they could to keep children safe during an inspection of its fun days at Ponds Forge and Concord Sports Centre, in Sheffield. | Google Maps, National World

While neither write-up gives specifics, inspectors claimed staff at both clubs lapsed in “making sure everyone looking after children is alert to any signs of harm.”

Concord’s branch in particular was criticised with suggestions it was not doing all it could to keep children safe.

It was also suggested Pond Forge’s branch had staff who were “not following mobile phone policy”.

However, Let’s Play says it has “strongly appealed” both reports, and have held “rigorous in-house meetings and training” in the weeks since.

Following the inspection in August 2025, both clubs were deemed ‘non-compliant’ and given a list of areas of improve by by September 3 this year.

Concord’s branch of Let’s Play was told to:

- “keep the children safe from harm, including when they are eating and using the toilet and changing room facilities”

- “make sure that everyone looking after children is alert to any signs of harm”

- “make sure that children's behaviour is managed in a suitable way”

- “ensure that staff follow the club's risk assessments in relation to entrances or exits”

- “make sure that you have a suitable place to prepare food if you provide it.”

Meanwhile, Let’s Play Ponds Forge were told to tighten its policy over claims of staff using their mobile phones and to “make sure that everyone looking after children is alert to any signs of harm.”

In a written statement to The Star, Let’s Play’s managing director Robert McBride, said the charity was appealing both reports.

He wrote: “Regarding the ‘poor safeguarding,’ Ofsted were very happy with the overall safeguarding.

“A member of staff unfortunately was slightly unsure of an answer to one of the questions asked in the inspection [...] this is something we have appealed.

“Again, to stress, we have appealed various points raised in this inspection. This is something that has been strongly appealed, at no time did our staffing team use their personal mobile phone.

“We take any feedback received incredibly seriously and are working very hard behind the scenes.”

The holiday fun day charity also runs sessions at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport and Springs Leisure Centre.

Concord Sports Centre and Pond Forge were both taken over by Everyone Active in January 2025.