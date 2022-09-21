Two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, have gone missing in Doncaster, with South Yorkshire Police launching an appeal today for help locating them.

The two girls, Tara, 13, and Jada, 14, are believed to have travelled to Doncaster by bus around 3.00pm on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Jada (left) and Tara (right) were last seen on Monday, September 19, and are believed to have gotten a bus to Doncaster.

In their appeal, South Yorkshire Police said the girls “have not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare”.

Jada is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized black and white hoody, black leggings and white shoes.

Tara is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, with a large build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Glorious Gangsta coat, grey sweatshirt, black jeans with rips and black and white high-top trainers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the search for the girls

If you have seen them, or have any idea where they could be, South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from you.