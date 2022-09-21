Landseer Close Gleadless: Boy, 14 and man stabbed and BB gun fired at house in Sheffield street
A boy, aged 14, and a man were both stabbed and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in a Sheffield street.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Landseer Close, Gleadless, at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19 to reports of shots fired at a property.
When crews arrived they discovered damage to a window consistent with a BB gun discharge.
Officers also found a 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11.30pm to reports of shots fired at an address in Landseer Close, Gleadless.
“Police attended the scene and discovered damage to a window consistent with BB gun discharge.
“A 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were discovered to have suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing.
“Both were taken to hospital via ambulance. Their injuries are not believed life-threatening.”