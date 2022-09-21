News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Landseer Close Gleadless: Boy, 14 and man stabbed and BB gun fired at house in Sheffield street

A boy, aged 14, and a man were both stabbed and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:06 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Landseer Close, Gleadless, at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19 to reports of shots fired at a property.

Read More

Read More
Michaela Hague: Murder of Sheffield mum stabbed 19 times in horror attack contin...

When crews arrived they discovered damage to a window consistent with a BB gun discharge.

A boy, aged 14 and a man, 34, were found with stab wounds after an incident on Landseer Close, Gleadless, Sheffield

Most Popular

MORE: South Yorkshire Police release August control room statistics and details of worst 999 call

Officers also found a 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

MORE: Sheffield Crown Court: Man gets suspended prison sentence after threatening to torch ex-partner's home

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11.30pm to reports of shots fired at an address in Landseer Close, Gleadless.

“Police attended the scene and discovered damage to a window consistent with BB gun discharge.

“A 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were discovered to have suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“Both were taken to hospital via ambulance. Their injuries are not believed life-threatening.”

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the force added.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 982 of September 19.