South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Landseer Close, Gleadless, at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19 to reports of shots fired at a property.

When crews arrived they discovered damage to a window consistent with a BB gun discharge.

A boy, aged 14 and a man, 34, were found with stab wounds after an incident on Landseer Close, Gleadless, Sheffield

Officers also found a 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“Both were taken to hospital via ambulance. Their injuries are not believed life-threatening.”

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the force added.