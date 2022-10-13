The girl, named only as Ellie in the social media appeal, is known to frequent the Manor and Gleadless areas of the city. She was last seen around midday in the city centre yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ellie's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”

Ellie has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with light coloured hair. She was last seen wearing a beige blazer with a white top underneath, black leather-look trousers with six gold buttons on the front, flat beige Vivienne Westwood dolly shoes and a River Island cross body bag in black, cream and gold.