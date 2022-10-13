Dino Price, aged 18, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with a serious illness, which his family claim is due to him not being able to take any of the three showers a day he needs with medical disinfectant because of delays waiting for council repairs to his bathroom.

Dino was diagnosed with Takayasu arteritis when he was eight, a serious condition, which can lead to fatal blood clots and heart attacks and affects one in 10 million people. Dino needs to shower three times a day, with medical disinfectant, in order to keep sores on his skin under control and clear of infection.

His family reported a fault with his shower last week but repairs have not yet been carried out.

Dino and his sister Beryl

Dino’s sister, Beryl Price, said: “Dino’s life is now at risk. We are now fearing for his life. We feel ignored and betrayed.”

More News: Pizza delivery driver seriously injured in collision

Beryl said: “Because of Dino’s conditions, any illness that may be fine to me and you can be really serious for Dino.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino and his sister Beryl, aged 22. Beryl spoke to The Star about her brother's condition whilst her mum stays with him at hospital.

On October 6, 2022, the shower in Dino and mum Julie Price’s home stopped working. Beryl said: “Mum immediately reported this to the Sheffield City Council and explained Dino’s situation and the importance of the shower; she was told that a worker would be sent out the same day to fix the shower- no one came.

"On October 7, mum called back and told them that no one came to fix the shower, and she reiterated Dino’s situation. She was told someone would come that night to fix it - a worker came that evening and told mum this was not his sector and that someone else would come that day - no one came, shower still broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On October 10 through to the current day, no one has come to fix the shower. Yesterday (Tuesday) Dino was admitted to hospital with a serious infection due to not being able to shower. I’m scared of losing Dino. It’s just a really really horrible situation.”

Dino Price's life is 'now at risk' due to failures of Sheffield City Council, his family say.

Due to the rarity of Dino’s condition, and there being no cure, Beryl says they can’t be sure what will happen to Dino next. She said: “Because of his situation and his multiple illnesses, it’s trial and error. So he’s on different courses of antibiotics to see which one works. Everything with him is trial and error.”

Beryl said her mum has been forced to boil the kettle just to get hot enough water to wash her son with a flannel. Due to him not having the kind of shower he needs, Dino has developed incredibly painful sores all over his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beryl said: “The sores cause Dino a lot of pain, so much so he is on 10mg of Morphine every four hours just to cope with the pain.”

Tom Smith, Director of Direct Services at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are very sorry to hear about this situation. A new shower is being urgently installed this morning.

Dino's family say his is on 10mg of morphine every four hours to deal with the pain caused by these sores, which have appeared do to him not being able to take his required showers.

“We wish Dino well and want to reassure him and his family that we are investigating the delay in repairing the shower. The council is committed to working with the Price family to make sure that Dino’s needs are met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad