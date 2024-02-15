Missing cat Sheffield: Search for owner of stray 'Finley' found in York but registered missing in Sheffield
A vet's practice is searching for the owner of a stray cat found living rough in York but who is registered missing in Sheffield.
The tabby male was found living on the streets by a goodhearted resident in Holgate, York, who says he has been roaming the area for the past six months.
When he was finally coaxed into a cat carrier, the resident said the stray had an ear infection and was "very skinny."
However, when he took the small grey-and-white boy to The Minster Veterinary Practice to check his microchip, they found that his name was Finley - but that the phone number attached to him was out of date.
But they also found that is that Finley is registered as missing by someone in the Sheffield area - meaning he was 56 miles from home when he was picked up in York.
Now a campaign is underway on Facebook to find his owners.
The resident who took Finley to the vet said in a post to the Missing Cats in York UK Facebook page: "I took him to the vet and his name is Finley. He's registered as missing in Sheffield!
"The vets tried the number but it's disconnected. They're going to keep him for seven days and have posted on Facebook about him. If anyone knows of someone in the area with a cat of this name can you please show them this post."
If you can help Finley find his way home, contact The Minster Veterinary Practice on Salisbury Road by calling 01904 643997, or by emailing [email protected]. Anyone claiming to be his owner will need proof of identification.