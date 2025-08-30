Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing 14-year-old boy from Pontefract, with links to South Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to report any sightings of a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from home in Pontefract.

Cori Rose was reported missing last night (Friday, 29 August) and enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and establish his whereabouts.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Pontefract at 11.30am yesterday.

He is described as a white male, 4ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair with a fade haircut at the back and a longer fringe.

He was last seen wearing a grey Berhaus tracksuit and black trainers.

Cori has links to a number of areas of South Yorkshire, including Barnsley and Doncaster.

West Yorkshire Police are working with South Yorkshire Police as part of the appeal.

Anyone who has seen Cori or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1984 of 29 August.