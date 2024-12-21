Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a yellow wind warning comes into force in Sheffield, this is what you can expect the weather to be like for the rest of the weekend.

The Met Office’s yellow wind warning, affecting South Yorkshire and a large proportion of the UK, came into force at 7am this morning (Saturday, December 21, 2024).

The forecaster has extended the warning throughout the day today and up until midnight tonight.

Detailing the possible disruption, a Met Office spokesperson said: “ Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60 mph developing quite widely across this region, and a small chance of gusts reaching 70 mph around some coasts and high ground areas.

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.”

The Met Office has also provided a forecast for the rest of this weekend: “Rain clears eastwards during the morning to sunshine and blustery showers, these often heavy with a chance of hail, and probably turning wintry across upland areas by evening.

“Becoming very windy, and feeling cold. Maximum temperature 11°C,” the Met Office spokesperson said.

Moving into this evening, the Met Office said it is expected to be a ‘very windy night with frequent, blustery showers’. Showers are set to be wintry over hills, with some clear spells and drier in eastern areas. Minimum temperature 1°C.

Tomorrow (Sunday, December 22, 2024) is set to be ‘sunshine and blustery, wintry showers, becoming mainly confined to the Pennines.

“Windy and feeling very cold. Winds easing overnight. Maximum temperature 7°C.”