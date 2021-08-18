Car park closed due to police incident in Sheffield city centre
A Sheffeld city centre car park is closed due to an emergency incident this afternoon.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:32 pm
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed emergency services are at the scene on Blonk Street, and officers are urging the public to avoid the area.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently on scene at an incident on Blonk Street, Sheffield. There is a large presence. The NCP carpark is currently closed.
Please avoid the area if you can.
“We will update you with details as soon as we are able to.”