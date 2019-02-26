Man hunted as police investigate ‘dangerous’ motorcycle gang in Sheffield and Rotherham

Police investigating reports of a ‘dangerous’ motorcycle gang terrorising communities in Sheffield and Rotherham are hunting this man.

Officers say they have received reports of a number of motorcyclists riding illegally, pulling wheelies at high speeds and putting members of the public at risk.

Police investigating reports of a gang of motorcyclists riding dangerously and terrorising residents want to speak to this man

READ MORE: Soldier found dead in caravan ‘felt extreme guilt’ after seeing five pals killed in Afghanistan explosion

They want to speak to the man pictured, who they believed could hold vital information, as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Police said they received reports on Sunday December 16 of motorcyclists riding in a ‘dangerous’ manner in the Retford Road area of Handsworth, Sheffield, shortly after midday.

READ MORE: Warmest February day ever recorded in Sheffield, as mercury hits 18C

Later that day, the same group was reportedly seen riding dangerously in Treeton Woods, Rotherham, where police said their actions were causing ‘distress and alarm’.

Officers now believe the group was also responsible for causing damage and distressing residents at the petrol station on Prince of Wales Road, in Sheffield, on the same day before they turned up on Retford Road.

READ MORE: ‘Predatory’ sex offender who targeted elderly women in Sheffield is jailed

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and ask for information to be passed to PC Jamie Walker. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.