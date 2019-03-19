Two men are wanted by the police over an attack on another man at Sheffield railway station.

British Transport Police said two men shouted at two elderly men in the waiting room on platform two at the station just after noon on Friday, March 8.

One of the suspects then followed one of the elderly men onto the platform, where he continued to act aggressively.

The victim, fearing for the safety of the elderly man, stepped in and was punched by the suspect.

He suffered a nose bleed and bruising.

Do you know these men?

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 245 of 08/03/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.