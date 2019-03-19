Detectives investigating the stabbing of a woman in Sheffield are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found injured in Badger Road, Woodhouse, at 7pm on Friday.

She underwent emergency surgery and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and quizzed over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that he had been released without charge and is to face no further action.

The force has now said that the ‘investigation has concluded’ and ‘officers are not looking for anyone else’.