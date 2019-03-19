Have your say

An inquest is to be held today into the murder of a Barnsley man attacked by a convicted killer.

John Gogarty, aged 65, was stabbed 69 times during an attack at his home in Wombwell, in July 2015.

John Gogarty

His killer, Ian Birley, now 46, had previously been jailed for murdering another pensioner in 1995, and was out on licence at the time.

He was given a whole life tariff for Mr Gogarty’s death, meaning he will never be eligible for parole

His accomplice, Helen Nichols, who was his girlfriend at the time, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Birley and Nichols have been informed of the inquest.