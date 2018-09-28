Sheffield men jailed over drugs worth £60k found in city house

Two Sheffield men have been jailed over cannabis plants worth £60,000 found during a police raid of a house.

Lorenc Metellari (left), and Riza Proshka (right) have been jailed

Acting on a tip-off that a house in Woodhead Road, Highfield, was being used to grow cannabis, officers raided the property and found 60 plants, worth £60,000.

A further 1kg of cannabis bud and £5,000 in cash then found in a vehicle parked outside the house.

The drugs and cash were seized and two men were arrested.

Lorenc Metellari, aged 27, of Woodhead Road and Riza Proshka, 19, also of Woodhead Road, pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court and were each jailed for 10 months.

PC Christopher Lukins, from the Sharrow neighbourhood policing team, which followed up the anonymous tip-off, said: “Our team are constantly seeking out proactive opportunities to disrupt criminality in the area, particularly around the supply and distribution of drugs.

“Drugs ruin communities and can leave people living in the same area feeling miserable and afraid.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us either via 101, speak to us while we’re out and about, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We will always act on any information passed to us, like in this case, which has resulted in a large amount of cannabis being removed from the streets of Sheffield and disrupted the criminality of two men.”