A police probe into a murder at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield is continuing today – one week to the day that a young man was stabbed to death.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was knifed in a brawl outside the cinema at the leisure complex at 9.20pm last Friday.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death one week ago today

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

CRIME: Second man stabbed in Centertainment brawl in Sheffield

Another man, aged 21, was also stabbed in the same incident and underwent surgery but has since been discharged from hospital.

READ MORE: Police probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues after eighth arrest

He was among eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack.

TRIBUTE: Sheffield stabbing victim ‘a bright light’ says Broomhall gym

South Yorkshire Police said he and four others were released from custody under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three others were released with no further action to be taken.

A post mortem examination revealed that Fahim died of a single stab wound to his chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is leading the murder probe, said: “Our enquiries continue in earnest as we build a picture of what took place last Friday night, events that led to Mr Hersi receiving a fatal stab wound.

“Officers are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, which include reviewing CCTV footage from the area, in a bid to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 950 of September 21.