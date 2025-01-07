Members of HOPS look forward to a new year and new production at Harrogate Theatre

HOPS' members look forward to a new year and new production (Credit: David Dresser)

As we arrive in a new year, the members and management team of local amateur society HOPS Musical Theatre Company look back at their milestone year – and forward to what’s next.

The company put on the female-empowering production of Made in Dagenham at Harrogate Theatre in June.

It educated the audiences about the 1968 equal pay strikes led by Ford worker Rita O’Grady.

The girls in the sewing department learned that the men were being paid more than the women and fought for equality, meeting familiar and comedic characters on the way; Barbara Castle and former Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The cast and crew enjoyed painting the town Ford blue and embracing the historical story. Audiences’ feedback was astonishing with words such as ‘hilarious’ and ‘empowering’ and reviews like “You would believe that it was an amateur group performing at professional quality.”

Not only did HOPS celebrate another successful production, 2024 marked the 100th anniversary for the group.

HOPS was founed in 1924 and its first production was the Rebel Maid in 1925.

The centenary year was full of events that all members from past, present and future enjoyed and reminisced on all the memories they had made.

As tradition, the company supports a charity of the year which was Reflect Support, an organisation that supports women and families who have gone through baby loss due to miscarriage or pregnancy complications.

Its services provide counselling sessions and guidance to those who need it.

Six members of HOPS took part in the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, running in aid of Reflect and raised £715.

After Made in Dagenham, the society went straight into the first half of its centenary celebrations. Members, past and present, came together for a celebrations concert with afternoon tea at the Old Swan Hotel.

Songs sung included Consider Yourself form Oliver!, Stand Up! from Made in Dagenham, Day by Day from Godspell and How I Got the Calling from Sister Act.

The concert was narrated by Chris Cowling and he also included tales of how the society had developed through 100 years.

Christine Littlewood, the president of HOPS, led the audience members into a sing-along and took them back to when HOPS was known as Harrogate Operatic Players.

In the earlier years, the productions were more on the operatic side of the genres. Dan Stanford performed a classic from Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado.

The afternoon was delightful with displays of memorabilia, a delicious tea and sing-along moments.

September was the second half of the centenary celebrations in the form of a masquerade ball organised and hosted by the chairman Richard Lill.

It was an evening of glamour, mask designs and dancing. Hosted at the Old Swan Hotel, it was an opportunity for the members to party and celebrate a wonderful 100 years.

Rolling in the new year, members are setting off on their broomsticks for the upcoming production of The Witches of Eastwick.

The management and creative team have auditioned and cast the show.

Jim Lunt, musical director, and Mike Kirkby, director, return as the dynamic duo to bring the movie from the 1980s to the Harrogate Theatre stage.

As its charity of the year, HOPS is supporting three local organisations. They are Open Country – an organisation that allows trustees to enjoy the outdoors with better access for those with disabilities; Alzheimer’s Society – a charity supporting those who are suffering from various forms dementia and their families and Mind in Harrogate – a group that supports those who are going through a mental health crisis – including epression, anxiety, stress, and personality disorders

The organisation provides counselling services, peer and group sessions to help keep everyone talking about what is bothering them and, most importantly, prevent suicide.

Members of HOPS are thrilled to take on another challenge this year – that of putting on a stellar production for Harrogate audiences and beyond, keeping their members safe, well, and happy and raising important funds for their charities of the year.

The Witches of Eastwick is on at Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 10 until Saturday June 14. Performances are daily from Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm and on the Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are available on 01423 502116 and online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events