The prize is the very setlist taped to the stage during the legendary Hillsborough Park show this summer.

A unique piece of Arctic Monkeys memorabilia is up for grabs for the price of helping a Sheffield school build a new playground.

Tens of thousands of people were blown away this summer when the boys from High Green played two phenomenal shows at a homecoming gig on Hillsborough Park.

The first set on Friday, June 9, in particular took fans' breath away with a storm of the band's classics, including Teddy Picker, Four Out of Five, Arabella, and Mardy Bum, to name but a few.

Now, the very setlist that was taped to the stage in front of Alex Turner that night, as well as a plectrum and one of Matt Helders' drum skins signed by all four members, is up for raffle.

All it takes to be in with a chance is to help support a Sheffield primary school's dream to fund their new playground.

Meersbrook Bank School is raising £200,000 to "fully replace" their playground.

Meersbrook Bank School, in Derbyshire Lane, has launched the crowdfunding effort with entries costing just £5 a go.

The contest closes on December 11 and the prizes can be shipped to anywhere in the UK. For more information, or to enter the contest, visit Meersbrook Bank's Crowdfunder page here.

This is the grand prize - a signed drum skin, a plectrum and the physical set list, all from the Arctic Monkeys' June 9, gig at Hillsborough Park, 2023.

First prize is the framed drum skin, plectrum and set list from the June 9 gig at Hillsborough Park, with runner-up prizes being a one-of-a-kind official tour poster for each of the Sheffield gig dates, both signed by the artist, Alex Szabo-Haslam.

Alex, who also works backstage with the boys at many gigs, is close with the Friends of Meersbrook Bank School and nabbed the prizes to help their fundraising efforts.

Although the Crowdfunder page's goal is £2,000, the overall sum needed in the next few years to afford the renovations is expected to top £200,000.

Katie Ellis Doyle, a trustee of the Friends, said: "Our fantastic headteacher Mrs Harvery estimates it could take 10 years and the Friends want to try and halve that.

"The playground needs to be completely resurfaced. One end of it gets completely waterlogged and parts of it need to be levelled out - it's not fair for one team how the football pitch is on a hill and sloping!

"I think these are some great prizes. The set list is a bit crumpled where the boys have stood on it and I think that makes it quite real and unique."