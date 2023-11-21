The DJ could alter the speed at which the dancefloor rotated to match the tempo of the song being played

Most of us have experienced heavy nights where it feels like the room is spinning around you.

But at one long-lost Sheffield club that sensation might not just have been in your head, thanks to the revolving dancefloor for which it was famed.

The Stardust nightclub on Cambridge Street, opposite John Lewis in Sheffield city centre, was one of the few venues in the country to boast such a feature.

The rotating dancefloor was controlled by the DJ, who could change the speed at which it spun depending on the song they were playing.

It undoubtedly led to many a busted dance move, more than a few cases of wounded pride and plenty of spilt drinks.

These photos capture revellers on a night out at Stardust in November 2003, though sadly The Star's archives appear to lack any images of the revolving dancefloor.

Our retro photo gallery also includes images of Bar Centro, as the venue was back the late 90s, and of staff at The Cutler pub.

They occupied the former Bethel Sunday School building and the neighbouring spoon factory, later home to the DINA arts hub and the John Lewis nightclub, and now set for a new lease of life as a music venue.

1 . Smiles Charlotte Curbishley, Emma Smith and Suzanne Anderson at the Stardust nightclub, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in November 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Crazy times David Ahitt, Dave Reynolds, Andrew Moore and Michael Levesley at the Stardust nightclub, on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Noughties night out Katie Barnes, Andy Siddall, Andy Bratton, Ryan Underhay and Rachel Pheasey at the Stardust nightclub on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre in November 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales